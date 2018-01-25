Featured
Police seek help in locating missing Dartmouth woman
Leanne Hendsbee, 33, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at a Tim Hortons in Dartmouth. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 5:03PM AST
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Dartmouth woman who’s been missing for the last two days.
Leanne Margaret Hendsbee, 33, was last seen Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. at the Tim Hortons at 577 Main Street.
Hendsbee is described as a five-foot-10, 200-pound woman with long brown hair and hazel eyes.
Halifax Regional Police say she was last seen wearing blue tights with flowers and a grey hooded sweatshirt. She was also carrying a black grocery bag.
Police say there is no information to suggest Hendsbee was met with foul play, but they’re concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Leanne Hendsbee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.