Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Dartmouth woman who’s been missing for the last two days.

Leanne Margaret Hendsbee, 33, was last seen Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. at the Tim Hortons at 577 Main Street.

Hendsbee is described as a five-foot-10, 200-pound woman with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Halifax Regional Police say she was last seen wearing blue tights with flowers and a grey hooded sweatshirt. She was also carrying a black grocery bag.

Police say there is no information to suggest Hendsbee was met with foul play, but they’re concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Leanne Hendsbee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.