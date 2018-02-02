

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help find a 51-year-old man last seen in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP say Ronald Fougere was reported missing Thursday around 6 p.m.

Police say he was last seen that day at around 3:30 p.m. on MacBeath Avenue in Moncton.

Fougere is described as a five-foot-six white man weighing 140 pounds with a stocky build.

Police say he has brown eyes, short light brown hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black leather sneakers.

Fougere is known to hitchhike, according to police, and it's unknown if he's still in the Moncton area.

Anyone with information on Ronald Fougere’s whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.