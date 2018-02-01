

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old Moncton man who hasn’t been seen since November.

Police say George Randall, of no fixed address, was last seen on Highfield Street on Nov. 29. He was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

Police say they have been following up on several leads, but haven’t been able to locate Randall.

Randall is described as a Caucasian man with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is five-foot-six inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has a slim build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.