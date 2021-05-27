Advertisement
Police seek help in locating stolen boat in Halifax
Published Thursday, May 27, 2021 11:19AM ADT
A phot of a boat similar to the one that was stolen on May 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy: HRP)
HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are asking the public to be on the lookout for a boat that was stolen near Point Pleasant Park a year ago.
On May 29, 2020, police say they received a report of a boat that had been stolen from a dock in the south end of Halifax.
According to Halifax Regional Police, the boat is described as a 17-foot white 2013 Edgewater model 170CC center console powerboat. The estimated value of the boat is roughly $35,000, says the release.
Police say the boat has been seen in the Sambro/Ketch Harbour Road area.
Anyone with information about the boat is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.