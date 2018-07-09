

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a man shot to death in his Dartmouth home 15 years ago.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious death at an apartment on Jackson Road at 10:45 p.m. on July 9, 2003.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 62-year-old William Allan MacDonald at the scene. Police determined he had been shot to death inside his apartment.

Investigators say MacDonald often had visitors and it’s possible he may have been murdered by someone he knew.

“William and his loved ones deserve justice. Investigators believe there are people who have information about his murder that could help advance the investigation,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. Carol MacIsaac. “They are asking those people to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

MacDonald’s murder is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police, Crime Stoppers, or the program at 1-888-710-9090.