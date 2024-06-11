Police seek information after historic N.S. sawmill destroyed by fire

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help after a historic sawmill and museum in southwestern Nova Scotia was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire at the Bangor Sawmill Museum in Bangor around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and only a partial section was still standing.

The fire was extinguished after more than four hours; however, the building was destroyed.

Meteghan Fire Department Chief Kevin Saulnier told CTV Atlantic on Sunday crews did manage to save some artifacts from the museum.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The sawmill was a restored 19th-century water-powered turbine lumber sawmill and was one of the last functioning mills of this kind in North America, according to the Municipality of Clare’s tourism website.

The RCMP says the fire marshal’s office is involved in their investigation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, though police say there is no evidence to suggest it was criminal in nature or connected to any “past incidents in the community.”

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Meteghan RCMP Detachment at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

