The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that injured a woman in the Shediac area early Sunday morning.

Police say shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the home on King George Street in Pointe-du-Chêne.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was brought to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police took three people into custody who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but they were all released.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.