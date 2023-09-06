Police seek man accused of trying to abduct child in northwestern New Brunswick
Police are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct a child in northwestern New Brunswick Monday morning.
RCMP says the incident happened on Walker Road in the community of Tilley around 9:40 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of a man who allegedly approached a child and tried to get them into his vehicle.
Police say the child fought off the man and ran to a nearby house.
The man reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.
Police describe the suspect as heavy set, between five-foot-five and five-foot-eight, with black hair that is short in the front and longer in the back.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area who saw a man driving a white vehicle between 9 a.m. and noon, or who has video from that time, to call them at 506-423-8719 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
