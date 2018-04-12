

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after three people were stabbed at a bar in the city last month.

Police responded to The Toothy Moose on Argyle Street around 1 a.m. on March 18 after receiving a report that an injured man was found bleeding outside the bar.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later discovered that a 27-year-old man had also sustained a minor stab wound that night. Police have since learned that a third man also sustained stab wounds during the incident.

Investigators have released a video and photos of a man in connection with the incident and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Const. Carol McIsaac confirmed to CTV Atlantic that police are also trying to identify a second man who was seen in the area after the incident.

Police issued a description of the man last month and say he is a different man than the one seen in the video and photos released on Thursday.

“Investigators are still interested in speaking with both men,” said McIsaac. “Presently neither man has been identified or spoken to.”

The second man is described as being roughly 30 years old and five-foot-eleven inches tall. He has gelled or slicked-back slightly wavy black hair. Police also say he is believed to have had blood on his clothing.

He was wearing black socks with no shoes, a light-coloured shirt with a plaid pattern, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.