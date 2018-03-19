

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify a man who was spotted in the Grafton Street area shortly after two men were stabbed at a bar early Sunday morning.

Police responded to The Toothy Moose on Argyle Street around 1 a.m. after receiving a report that an injured man was found bleeding outside the bar.

Initially, police said one man had been stabbed inside the bar by an unknown man. Now police say two men were injured in the incident.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man also sustained a minor stab wound.

Police arrested a man inside the bar, but the man has been released without charges.

Now police are looking to speak with a man who was seen in the area after the incident. Police say he is believed to have had blood on his clothing.

He is described as being roughly 30 years old and five-foot-eleven inches tall. He has gelled or slicked-back slightly wavy black hair.

He was wearing black socks with no shoes, a light-coloured shirt with a plaid pattern, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.