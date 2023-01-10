Police seek man who exposed, touched himself on Halifax bus: HRP

A complaint of a man touching himself on a bus in Halifax has prompted a police investigation.

Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, police received a call about an indecent act on a Halifax Transit bus travelling from the intersection of Duffus Street and Novalea Drive to the Mumford bus terminal.

Police say it was reported that a man exposed himself and touched himself “in a sexual manner.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a beard, about five-foot-eight inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. They say he wore a multi-coloured jacket, jeans, and brown work boots.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.