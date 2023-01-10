Police seek man who exposed, touched himself on Halifax bus: HRP
A complaint of a man touching himself on a bus in Halifax has prompted a police investigation.
Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, police received a call about an indecent act on a Halifax Transit bus travelling from the intersection of Duffus Street and Novalea Drive to the Mumford bus terminal.
Police say it was reported that a man exposed himself and touched himself “in a sexual manner.”
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a beard, about five-foot-eight inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. They say he wore a multi-coloured jacket, jeans, and brown work boots.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Joe Biden to visit Canada for first time since becoming U.S. president
U.S. President Joe Biden will be visiting Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president. The official visit was confirmed by officials on both sides of the border on Tuesday, following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
N.S. MLA warned of legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
A Nova Scotia politician has been threatened with legal action after she publicly posted a letter with information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's business empire whose testimony helped convict the former U.S. president's company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
Most of the defendants standing trial over a spectacular 2019 break-in at Dresden's Green Vault museum, in which 18th-century treasures were stolen, have reached a deal that would get them reduced punishment in exchange for confessions and the return of much of the haul, a judge said Tuesday.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Think Trudeau overspent? Don't take Poilievre's word for it, just ask Morneau
The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'
Students charged following antisemitic incident at Ottawa high school
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
Toronto
-
Police getting 'increasingly concerned' for missing Markham teen
A command post has been set up by police as they search for a missing teen in Markham.
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Dress code ordered after Oakville teacher wears prosthetic breasts
Halton’s school board has asked its director of education to develop a “professionalism policy,” which includes a dress code, after images of a teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts in a classroom circulated online in September.
Calgary
-
B.C. police officer dead after being struck by avalanche, another injured
One Nelson police officer is dead and another is critically injured after they were struck by an avalanche while out snowmobiling.
-
Man survives being trapped, crushed in Calgary garbage truck
Officials say a man is in stable condition after a frightening situation took place on a southeast street on Tuesday.
-
Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas climbing 25 peaks in 25 days
Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas has embarked on another mission to raise money for charity, this time by climbing 25 peaks in 25 days.
Montreal
-
Residents call for traffic-calming measures near site of girl's death in Montreal
Residents living near the site of a hit-and-run in Montreal that killed a seven-year-old girl last month are calling for tangible traffic-calming measures. They say drivers looking for a shortcut to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge when traffic is too busy along the larger streets are creating a hazard.
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
-
Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Quebec
The president and CEO of Quebec's hydro utility announced on Tuesday she will step down on April 11 after less than three years on the job.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify shooting suspect; warrants issued for Seattle, Calgary men
A September shootout at a north Edmonton restaurant has resulted in multiple charges, warrants issued and led police Tuesday to issue a plea for help.
-
Alberta premier to host government update, answer media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be participating in a short question and answer session on Tuesday in an effort to provide journalists with 'more access' to her.
-
'Dense fog and ice' reported at scene of multi-vehicle crash near Drayton Valley
Highway 22 traffic north of Drayton Valley is affected by a multi-vehicle crash, RCMP say.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
London
-
Driver fired after London Girl, 5, left on school bus alone
A bus company is apologizing after a five-year-old child with special needs was left alone inside a mini-school bus Monday. The child, five-year-old Bianca Gallant of London was alone inside the turned-off bus for as long as 90 minutes.
-
‘I couldn’t fully accept it was real’: London man wins $250,000 lottery ticket
A London man couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen pop up — showing he was the lucky winner of $250,000.
-
Huron Search and Rescue team saves lives during Christmas snow storm
Emma MacNeil is beyond thankful for the strangers that saved her six-month-old son’s life this past Christmas.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.
Ottawa
-
Students charged following antisemitic incident at Ottawa high school
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
-
Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatoon pilot project helps paramedics divert some patients from emergency rooms
A new pilot project aims to expand the practice of paramedics to help ease the pressure on emergency rooms.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police officer dead after being struck by avalanche, another injured
One Nelson police officer is dead and another is critically injured after they were struck by an avalanche while out snowmobiling.
-
Suspect shot with beanbags during tense arrest was seen carrying gun: VPD
A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
Regina
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
-
Regina heritage property hits the market for $1.29M
A heritage property on the corner of College Avenue and McIntyre Street has been listed for sale.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
-
No injuries after dramatic crash on Malahat highway
Mounties in the West Shore say no one was injured after a two-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the Malahat highway on Friday afternoon.
-
New bike lanes, road construction coming to James Bay
The City of Victoria is notifying residents of upcoming roadwork in the James Bay area.