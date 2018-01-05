

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a man who stole narcotics from a pharmacy inside a Halifax grocery store Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Sobeys on Queen Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a man passed a note to a pharmacist that demanded narcotics.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of narcotics, according to police.

Officers do not know what direction the suspect was heading.

Police say no weapon was seen and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s standing shorter than five foot six. Police say he has a thin build and was clean shaven.

The man was wearing dark blue winter jacket with a hood up over his face at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.