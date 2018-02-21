

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two men who robbed and assaulted a 71-year-old man in Spryfield Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the men broke into the senior’s home on Abbey Road just before 9:15 p.m.

The victim told officers that he answered a knock at the door and the men forced their way in. They stole cash, a leather jacket and a safe containing personal items before fleeing.

One of the suspects is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, standing between 5’6” and 5’7” with blue eyes, possibly some facial hair, a stocky build and straight reddish brown hair.

At the time, he was wearing light blue jeans, a light-coloured puffy jacket with fur trim around the hood, brown cotton gloves and a black toque.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, about six feet tall with a medium build and dark hair.

He was wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood up and a dark baseball cap underneath the hood, black gloves, light blue jeans, a dark coloured toque, brown work style boots and his face was covered with a scarf.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact Halfiax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.