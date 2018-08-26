Featured
Police seek public assistance in locating missing 16-year-old girl
Police are asking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Olivia Evans from Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 4:20PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, August 26, 2018 5:09PM ADT
DARTMOUTH N.S. - Halifax Regional Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old Dartmouth girl.
Olivia Evans was last seen Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. in Dartmouth.
Evans is described as being 5’10”, with a slim build, long brown hair and fair skin. She is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, grey sneakers and black framed glasses.
Police say there is no information to suggest foul play but they are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.