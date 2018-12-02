

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a tailor shop in Halifax Saturday evening.

Police say a male entered Personal Tailoring on Quinpool Road just after 6:30 p.m. with a knife and demanded cash from the employee.

The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the male suspect as approximately 5’7”, wearing a hat, jeans, a dark grey sweater and a handkerchief covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to call 902-405-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).ctv