Featured
Police seek public's assistance in identifying robbery suspect
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 12:39PM AST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 3:33PM AST
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a tailor shop in Halifax Saturday evening.
Police say a male entered Personal Tailoring on Quinpool Road just after 6:30 p.m. with a knife and demanded cash from the employee.
The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police describe the male suspect as approximately 5’7”, wearing a hat, jeans, a dark grey sweater and a handkerchief covering his face.
Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to call 902-405-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).ctv