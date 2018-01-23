Featured
Police seek public’s help locating missing woman new to Halifax area
Police say Andrea Limkilde was last seen leaving a residence on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea, N.S., at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:11PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 27-year-old woman who recently moved to the Halifax area.
According to police, Andrea Limkilde was last seen leaving a residence on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea, N.S., at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers say she got into a small silver car.
Police say Limkilde’s family is concerned for her well-being because she’s originally from New Brunswick and isn’t familiar with the area.
She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a white top, and red/burgundy winter parka with a fake fur hood and black books.
Police are asking anyone with information on Limkilde’s whereabouts to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.