Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 27-year-old woman who recently moved to the Halifax area.

According to police, Andrea Limkilde was last seen leaving a residence on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea, N.S., at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers say she got into a small silver car.

Police say Limkilde’s family is concerned for her well-being because she’s originally from New Brunswick and isn’t familiar with the area.

She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a white top, and red/burgundy winter parka with a fake fur hood and black books.

Police are asking anyone with information on Limkilde’s whereabouts to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.