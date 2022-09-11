Police seek robbery suspect who pulled handgun on clerk: Halifax police

Halifax police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store with a handgun early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a commercial robbery a Needs Convenience store at 33 Herring Cove Road around 2:20 a.m.

A man walked in the store, pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

They say he made off with an undisclosed amount of money and some cigarettes, before fleeing on foot, heading west on Osborne Drive.

Patrol officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s with facial hair. They say he was wearing a light colored hoodie, black shorts, a two-toned ball cap with a logo, black sneakers and white socks.

As the investigation unfolds, police are asking anyone with information or video from the incident to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.