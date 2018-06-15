

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a craft brewery in Dartmouth was robbed at knifepoint.

Police responded to the Nine Locks Brewing Company on Waverley Road at 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a suspect armed with a knife entered the brewery and demanded money, then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The Nine Locks Brewing Company issued a statement on its Facebook page Thursday evening, confirming a robbery had taken place, but that staff weren’t harmed and were safe.

There has been an outpouring of support from customers and local businesses on social media, and brewery co-owner Danny O’Hearn says they are overwhelmed by the support.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a white male around the age of 30. He was wearing a grey hooded shirt and black track pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.