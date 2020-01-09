HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in the 50 block of Roleika Drive at 8:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital.

Police searched the area, but failed to locate the suspect.

They say they have identified the suspect, and are looking for them, but have not released any details about that person.

Investigators confirm the stabbing wasn’t random, as the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.