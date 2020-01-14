SYDNEY, N.S. -- A man is in hospital and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting prompted the lockdown of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the hospital around 6:30 p.m. after several individuals arrived at the facility, including a man who had been shot in the arm.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, but he was transported to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

The emergency department was on lockdown for several hours. The emergency room remained open, but there was a heavy police presence, and access was restricted.

Health officials say there was no imminent threat to patients or staff. The hospital did issue a Code Silver, which means there is a person with a weapon, but the Nova Scotia Health Authority says that alert was called in error and wasn't needed.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:45 p.m.

As for the shooting, police say it appears there had been an altercation in Whitney Pier, between a group of individuals in two separate vehicles.

Investigators have seized the victim’s vehicle and are looking for the driver of the second vehicle, believed to be the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police.