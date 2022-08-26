Police seek suspect after three women report sexual assaults in Bedford

Police are looking for a suspect after three women said they were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in the Bedford, N.S., area Thursday evening.

Halifax Regional Police received the first report around 7 p.m. The woman told police she had been on the pathway of Amesbury Gate, near Larry Uteck Boulevard, when a man she didn’t know touched her in a sexual manner.

Police received a complaint about a similar incident just before 8 p.m., in the area of the Kearney Lake Dam Trail. A woman reported she had been on the trail when a man she didn’t know touched her in a sexual manner.

A few minutes later, police received a second report of a sexual assault on the trail involving a different woman. The woman told police a man she didn’t know touched her in a sexual manner.

Police say the three women all provided the same description of the man.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s. He has a dark complexion and short dark hair. He is roughly five-foot-eight to six feet tall with a thin build.

Police say the man was wearing a blue tank top, dark pants and sneakers at the time.

Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.