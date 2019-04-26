

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Sydney Mines.

The 39-year-old woman told police she was getting out of her vehicle on Clyde Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a man walking from the parking lot of the local legion.

Police say the man hit the woman on the head, knocked her to the ground, and took cash from her hands.

He was last seen running down Clyde Avenue towards Stafford Avenue.

Police say the woman tried following the man in her vehicle, but lost sight of him.

The suspect was wearing white-soled shoes, a black hat, and a black hooded sweater with a grey patch on the left side and the hood up.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.