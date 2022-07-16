Police seek suspect, charge another after Halifax drug store robbery
Halifax police have charged one person and are searching for another after a drug store was robbed Friday night.
Police say a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax around 11:30 p.m. and began putting perfume bottles in a bag.
An employee approached the man who then threatened him with a knife. Police say the suspect then left on foot to the Westerwald Street area.
According to a release, when officers arrived they approached a vehicle in the area and the suspect fled on foot. He was then apprehended by a K-9 unit after a "short pursuit."
The man has been charged with robbery. A second suspect, who also fled from the vehicle, was not found.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expectsinflation to go "a little over" 8%, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service, for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
WATCH
WATCH | Video shows puppy allegedly stolen outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier are asking the public for help after their neighbour’s surveillance camera captured someone stealing their puppy on Friday night.
Police seeking to identify person of interest after elderly woman assaulted in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police are asking for the public to help identify a person of interest after an elderly woman was assaulted in Markham last week.
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
After a pandemic pause, tourism booms in Montreal
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, tourism is booming in Montreal, with visitors taking full advantage of the beautiful weather.
2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP
Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
'I got the call back': Alberta police and emergency services recruit Indigenous youth
Const. Tasha Melting Tallow hopes her story will help convince Indigenous youth to consider law enforcement as a lifelong career.
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
-
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey, about 25 minutes from Walkerton,Ont., are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Person of interest identified in weapons investigation
Investigators with London police have identified a person of interest in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to May.
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
Two vacant houses burn in Brooklands
Fire crews had their hands full early Saturday morning, after two vacant houses went up in flames in northwest Winnipeg.
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
Here's how long you wait to see a doctor at Ottawa's emergency departments
The average wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa's emergency departments increased in May, with three Ottawa hospitals ranking in the top 10 in Ontario for the longest wait times.
Redblacks QB calls out racism in the CFL and debating no-fare transit in Ottawa: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a string of blazes on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
Severe weather reaches parts of the province
Severe weather reached parts of Saskatchewan on Friday, with potential tornado touchdowns and some damage reported.
Victim of Burnaby homicide identified; police seek information on burning vehicle
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man found dead in a vacant lot in Burnaby Thursday morning, in hopes of learning more information about his death.
Richmond RCMP release sketch in hopes of identifying woman found dead at local marina
Police in Richmond have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in the city two months ago.
Indigenous youth graduate from RCMP training program
A group of young Indigenous people completed a first step toward a career in the RCMP on Friday.
'Absolutely stunning': U of R professor of astronomy reacts to James Webb telescope photos
NASA released the first images from the James Webb telescope earlier this week, giving people a much closer glimpse into what the universe holds.
'Limited staffing availability' closes North Island emergency department again
A hospital on northern Vancouver Island has been forced to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend due to a lack of available staff.
'Barricaded' suspect damages pipes in temporary housing building to avoid arrest, VicPD says
Police in Victoria say they seized a loaded shotgun and arrested a man who had "barricaded" himself inside an apartment Wednesday night.
