

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a case of arson at a barber shop in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to Legends Barbershop on Highfield Park Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police that a man had thrown something into the business and it caught fire. The man then fled the scene on foot.

Several police units and a K9 unit responded to the scene, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The man is described as five-foot-six inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded shirt.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.