The RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for several house fires in Cumberland County, N.S.last month.

According to police, five fires were lit at unoccupied homes between Feb. 5 and Feb. 27 in the Collingwood area.

Police say four of the five homes were destroyed:

An abandoned home was destroyed by fire on Wentworth Collingwood Rd on Feb. 5.

An abandoned home was destroyed by fire on Wyvern Rd on Feb. 20.

A second abandoned home was destroyed by fire on Wyvern Rd on Feb. 20.

An abandoned home was destroyed by fire on Wyvern Rd. on Feb. 27.

An abandoned home was damaged by fire on Wyvern Rd on Feb. 27.

"We're concerned that the person or people responsible for these fires could get hurt, or cause injury to someone else," says Staff Sgt. Craig Learning, detachment commander of the Cumberland District RCMP. "These fires are putting a significant draw on community resources, and we're concerned for the safety of our members and other first responders who are called to these scenes. We need the community's help to solve this.”

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect, or suspects, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.