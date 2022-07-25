Police seek suspect who allegedly pointed gun in uptown Saint John

Police in Saint John, N.B., are trying to identify a suspect who was allegedly seen brandishing a gun in the city’s uptown area Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to a call about an armed person in the area of Union and Wentworth streets.

Police allege that a man had yelled and pointed a handgun before running into a building on Wentworth Street.

Patrol officers, a K9 unit and tactical teams responded to the area and searched an apartment building, but couldn’t find the man.

No injuries have been reported.

The intersection of Union and Carmarthen streets was closed to traffic, and residents were asked to shelter in place, as police searched the area Sunday. The intersection has since reopened.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing about five-foot-ten inches tall. He was wearing beige shorts, a blue North Face hoodie and a red ball cap.

Police are looking to identify the man and have released a photo of him. They are asking anyone with information or video from the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.