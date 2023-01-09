Police seek suspects after armed robbery at Porters Lake, N.S., convenience store

Halifax District RCMP are looking for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed in Porters Lake, N.S., early Monday morning.

Police responded to the robbery at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 107 Access Road just before 5 a.m.

Officers learned that two men entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money.

Police say the men fled on foot with cash, lotto tickets and tobacco products.

A store employee was not injured, according to police.

Police describe the first man as white, wearing a brown jacket, a black tuque and winter gloves.

The second man is described as white, wearing a black hoodie and winter gloves. He also had a red bandana covering his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.