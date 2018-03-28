

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are trying to track down two men believed to have stolen a unique car from a parking garage in Dartmouth.

Police say the suspects were captured on camera stealing a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette from an underground parking garage on Prince Albert Road around 3 a.m. on March 6.

Police have released two photos of the suspects and the car in the hopes someone will be able to identify them.

The Corvette is a black convertible with a white top. It had an Ontario licence plate at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.