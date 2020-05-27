HALIFAX -- Police are searching for four suspects after a man was allegedly sprayed with a sensory irritant in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday.

At 7:18 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man being sprayed by the irritant in the 40-50 block of King Street.

The man did not require medical attention.

There were four suspects in the group, according to police, but only two could be described to officers.

One suspect is a white man, between the ages of 20 and 25. He is tall and has a bald head. He was said to be wearing a white and grey puffy jacket and white and grey camouflage pants.

The second suspect is a white man, also between the ages of 20 and 25, with brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, with a black long sleeve shirt with white on one sleeve under the T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Police believe all parties are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.