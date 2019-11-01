HALIFAX – Police are looking for two suspects after a man was assaulted at a Halifax home.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the home in the 6100 block of Willow Street around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say a man and woman were confronted at the back door by two men, one of whom was believed to be carrying a firearm.

Police say the suspects assaulted the man and fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries. Police did not say whether his injuries are serious.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was a random act.

They are now looking for the suspects, who are described as black males with light complexions and average builds. They are between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight. They were wearing black toques, navy blue bandanas with a white design, dark hooded sweatshirts, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects, or who has video footage from the area, is asked to contact police.