HALIFAX -- A man is in hospital and police are looking for two suspects after a shooting at a hotel in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a hotel room at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Cromarty Drive, in Dartmouth Crossing, at 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

The man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After the shooting, police say a witness spotted the two suspects running into the parking lot and fleeing the scene on foot.

A witness told police the suspects had arrived at the hotel in a black four-door sedan before the shooting.

A K9 officer and service dog searched the area but they were unable to locate the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He was wearing a light pink hoodie with the hood tied around his face.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.