

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a man and woman who allegedly stole a vehicle and almost struck police officers in Dartmouth, prompting one officer to fire their weapon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Brule Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officers followed the suspect vehicle, which collided with police vehicles and nearly struck the officers.

Police say one of the officers fired their weapon at the vehicle to try to stop it from striking anyone.

The suspects then fled to Ochterloney Street in the vehicle. They are believed to have fled on foot after that and are still at large.

Investigators are now searching for the man and woman.

Police say they consulted with Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, but that the incident did not meet their threshold.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.