

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are seeking suspects linked to two overnight robberies in Dartmouth.

Firstly, officers were called to the Boston Pizza location at 611 Portland Street at 12:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two men entered the business and one produced a knife as they demanded cash from the restaurant staff.

Police say one staff member confronted the men and was assaulted. Officers say the staff member received minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment.

Investigators say the suspects didn’t obtain money, but made off with a quantity of alcohol.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his twenties with short hair. He is described as wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hoodie, black ball cap, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a white male, also in his twenties. He is described as wearing a green and black hooded jacket, dark pants and camouflage boots.

Police also responded to a robbery at the Needs Convenience location at 303 Prince Albert Road around 12:51 a.m. the same night.

According to police, two men entered the store and one produced a knife, demanding cash and cigarettes. Investigators say the suspects left the store with a quantity of cash.

Investigators believe the two robberies are related because the descriptions of the suspects in both cases are similar.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents or the identities of the suspects to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.