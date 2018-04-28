

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a violent home invasion that left one person with serious injuries.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter in the Park Street area of Sydney around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say two people who were wearing disguises and had a weapon forced their way into the home.

One of the home’s occupants sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.