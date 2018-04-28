Featured
Police seek suspects in connection with violent home invasion in Sydney
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 5:05PM ADT
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a violent home invasion that left one person with serious injuries.
Police responded to a report of a break and enter in the Park Street area of Sydney around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say two people who were wearing disguises and had a weapon forced their way into the home.
One of the home’s occupants sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.