Police seek suspects in Saint John stabbing
Saint John Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after an early morning stabbing incident.
On Saturday around 12:50 a.m., police responded to an incident on Princess Street near Water Street.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a 20-year-old man laying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be stabbing injuries.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
After speaking with witnesses, police arrested a 19-year-old man in a nearby bar.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault, and released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on June 13, 2023.
Police believe there are at least two other suspects.
The first is described as a Caucasian male in his 20’s – 30’s with a slim build. He was wearing a dark ball cap with a white logo on the front and long hair curling at the back, black sweatshirt, light jeans, black and white sneakers.
The second suspect is a Caucasian male in his 20’s – 30’s with a slim build. Closely cropped beard, red ball cap with logo, light jeans sagging significantly below the waist, black sweatshirt with a white logo, and white sneakers. He was seen in the company of another male wearing rubber boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall
This week, the go-to bank for U.S. tech startups came rapidly unglued, leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
15-year-old charged after online threat made to Mississauga, Ont. high school
Another teenager has been charged in connection with a social media threat made to a Mississauga high school on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Bottcher advances to Sunday semifinal with win over Ontario's McEwen
Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.
-
'It’s a war zone': Drop-In Centre clients complain of human rights violations amid calls for facility improvements
Calls are growing louder for facility improvements to the Calgary Drop-in Centre as clients who held their silence for months now speak out in the hopes of more humane livable conditions.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing Manitoba man
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who was reported missing early Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
-
Racialized communities share stories of grief and loss with Montreal police chief
At a church in Little Burgundy Friday night, crime victims from Montreal's Black and racialized communities gathered to share their stories with city officials -- including the new police chief, Fady Dagher.
-
Montreal police investigate assault with a weapon in Saint-Michel
A man is recovering in hospital after being assaulted with a weapon at an apartment in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
Edmonton
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
London
-
Standoff continues as police investigate death in northeast London, Ont.
UPDATED I One person is dead as London police continue a standoff with a man believed to be armed in northeast London on Saturday. Police have blocked off a wide area surrounding a high-rise building at 621 Kipps Lane and have also closed down a portion of Adelaide Street North.
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
70-year-old woman facing trafficking charge after $60K worth of fentanyl seized
A Strathroy, Ont. woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after police seized $60,000 worth of fentanyl during the execution of a search warrant earlier in the week.
Winnipeg
-
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Blue Bombers teams, dies at 95
Bud Grant, who won four Grey Cups as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach and would later lead the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl losses, has died. He was 95.
-
Suspect sought in rush hour stabbing
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects after a downtown stabbing during rush hour on Friday.
-
The Forks closes another river trail section for the season
The Forks has shut down another section of its skating trail along the Red River for the season.
Ottawa
-
'It's been a long 3 years': Ottawa Public Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The same day, Ottawa Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
It's a cloudy start to the March Break in Ottawa, but a winter storm could disrupt some travel plans at the start of the work week.
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
-
Sask. biggest cheerleading competition descends on Warman
Saskatchewan’s biggest cheerleading and dance competition is celebrating 16 years.
-
'Be part of a good, wholesome event': Saskatoon’s seedy Saturday returns
Saskatoon’s seed exchange and eco-fair will return after several years of pandemic measures kept the event closed.
Vancouver
-
Sewage leak affecting Capilano River, officials say
North Shore residents are being advised to avoid entering or fishing in the Capilano River due to a sewage leak in the area.
-
3 injured, including child, in early morning fire in East Vancouver
Three people – including a child – were taken to hospital after a fire in an East Vancouver residential building Saturday morning.
-
Body found in smoke-filled apartment in Surrey, RCMP investigating
Mounties have been called to an apartment building in Surrey after firefighters discovered a deceased person while responding to a fire there Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel across the southern half of the province on Saturday.
-
Regina Bypass reopened following crash involving semis
The Regina Bypass has reopened following a 'major collision' involving multiple semi trailers.
-
1 person injured following house fire on Quebec Street: Regina fire
Firefighters are investigating after one person received minor burns following a house fire in central Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
-
'Saved my life': Victoria's 'Tiny Town' housing site closing down in September
A temporary housing facility that's been lauded as a success in Victoria has been granted an extension for the second and final time.
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.