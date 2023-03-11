Police seek suspects in Saint John stabbing

Saint John Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after an early morning stabbing incident.

On Saturday around 12:50 a.m., police responded to an incident on Princess Street near Water Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 20-year-old man laying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be stabbing injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

After speaking with witnesses, police arrested a 19-year-old man in a nearby bar.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, and released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on June 13, 2023.

Police believe there are at least two other suspects.

The first is described as a Caucasian male in his 20’s – 30’s with a slim build. He was wearing a dark ball cap with a white logo on the front and long hair curling at the back, black sweatshirt, light jeans, black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is a Caucasian male in his 20’s – 30’s with a slim build. Closely cropped beard, red ball cap with logo, light jeans sagging significantly below the waist, black sweatshirt with a white logo, and white sneakers. He was seen in the company of another male wearing rubber boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.