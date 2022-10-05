Police seek suspects who stabbed man after posing as stranded motorists: RCMP

Police are looking for two suspects after a man was allegedly stabbed when he pulled over to help them on the side of the road.

On Tuesday around 9:45 a.m., RCMP officers responded to an assault with a weapon on Route 390 in Rowena, near Perth-Andover and Tobique, N.B.

A 38-year-old man told the officers that, as he drove down Route 390, two people on the side of the road flagged him down.

The two had pulled their vehicle over, with hazard lights flashing and the hood up -- looking like they needed help.

When the man stopped to give them a hand, police say the two people assaulted and stabbed him, before stealing his wallet and fleeing the scene.

The man was able to call the police and was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as a man possibly in his 50s, with a medium build. He had a grey beard and spoke English with no apparent accent.

The second individual involved is described by police as a short woman with a slim build, possibly in her late teens to mid-20s. She had black hair with purple highlights.

It’s reported the two were driving in an older four-door grey Honda Civic in poor condition with no license plate and rust spots.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, who was travelling on Route 390 on Tuesday at approximately 9:45 a.m., or who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage from the time of the incident, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Anyone looking to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.