

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who asked a teenage girl to get into his car in Bedford last week.

Halifax Regional Police say on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., a man in a white four-door car approached a 15-year-old girl who was walking in the area of Gary Martin Drive and Innovation Drive.

Police say the man asked the girl if she would like a drive to school and told her to get in the car.

The victim walked away and told her family about the incident shortly afterwards, who then contacted police.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and clean shaven.

Officers are looking to speak with the man about the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.