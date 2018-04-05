

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for your help in locating three puppies that were stolen from a farm in the Fredericton area this week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the young dogs were taken on Tuesday sometime between 2 and 4:30 a.m. from Wilson's Farm along Kingsley Road in Estey's Bridge, N.B.

“The barn where the dogs were housed was broken into and the animals were taken from their kennels,” police said in a news release.

Police say the puppies have not been weaned and could be in danger of being extremely sick.

They also the puppies could die if they are not located or returned.

One dog is a dark brown and white male Chihuahua. The other two dogs are both Havanese-Maltese. One is female, black and white in colour with a white coloured left ear and a black coloured right ear. The other is a white and brown male with a brown accent on his back.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the dogs to contact them or Crime Stoppers.



