HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is looking for potential witnesses of an incident at a skatepark, where they say a youth shot at people with a pellet gun.

At around 4:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a weapons complaint at the Halifax Commons Skatepark. HRP says a youth at the park had shot at people in the area with a pellet pistol.

A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, and is facing the following charges:

Assault with a weapon (three counts)

Possession of a weapons for dangerous purpose

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts) ​

The teen is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.