Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a Lower Sackville, N.S., drive-by shooting that left a bullet in a living room couch and another in a homeowner’s closet.

Halifax District RCMP say officers responded to Sunnyvale Crescent at around 1:45 p.m. after several residents reported hearing gunshots in the neighbourhood.

Police say four homes were struck by bullets, but they do not believe the residences were the intended target.

"Those involved had a complete disregard for the safety of the public in this neighbourhood,” said Insp Kevin O'Blenis of the Integrated Criminal Division in a statement. "I want to assure residents our members are actively working this investigation in the hope of identifying the persons responsible for this shooting.”

Local resident Richard Butler was in his home office when he heard the gunfire. He went to his neighbours house once the dust settled, and returned to find his house was hit.

My wife said, 'Where did all this dirt come from?’ In the bedroom, on the floor and there's dust and dirt everywhere. Then we realized there was a hole in the wall," says Butler.

Police say shortly after the shooting, a small black vehicle was seen speeding towards Beaver Bank Road, and a man who had been on foot was then seen getting into a white Honda CR-V, which also sped off. The CR-V drove towards Hillsdale Crescent, according to police.

Officers believe the target of the shooting was whoever was in the small black car.

The driver of the CR-V is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build and wearing black clothing. Witnesses indicated to police that he had a handgun and was wearing white gloves.

The passenger in the CR-V is described as a white woman in her 20s. Police say she was wearing a black coat with the fur hood pulled up at the time.

Police say when the small black car fled the scene of the shooting, the driver failed to stop at a sign, narrowly hitting another black car in the process. Officers are looking to speak with the owner of that vehicle.

“We need anyone to come forward who may have seen anything out of the ordinary leading up to the shooting or after it occurred" said Insp. Kevin O'Blenis

Police say several witnesses have already come forward, but they are still actively seeking new information on the case.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.