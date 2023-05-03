Police seek witnesses to April assault in Dieppe, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking any witnesses to an April 20 assault at a business in Dieppe, N.B., to come forward with information to help solve the case.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a business on Paul Street around 8 p.m. Police say a man approached a woman and assaulted her.

Police have identified the two individuals involved in the incident but want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.