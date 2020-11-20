HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old man from Porters Lake, Nova Scotia is facing several drug charges after police seized approximately $1-million worth of cocaine from a vehicle after a highway stop on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers searched a vehicle on Highway 102 near the Enfield exit, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was arrested without incident.

Police seized nine kilograms of cocaine (street value approximately $1 million), approximately 140 packages of cannabis edibles, five cases of illegal tobacco and over $7,000.

Terrance John Keeping, 31, of Porters Lake, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges: