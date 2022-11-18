Police seize $43k in drugs, charge man and woman in Saint John bust

Police in Saint John, N.B., have arrested a man and a woman following a six-week drug trafficking investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Saint John’s north end Thursday.

The Saint John Police Force says it seized roughly 437 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine -- worth an estimated street value of more than $43,000 -- and $5,000 in cash.

The force says officers arrested a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and proceeds of crime.

The man was held in custody and was due in court Friday.

The woman was released and is due in court on Feb. 23, 2023.