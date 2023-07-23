Police standoff in P.E.I. ends with arrest

The standoff lasted only a couple of hours before the person surrendered to an RCMP negotiator around 2:30 p.m. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) The standoff lasted only a couple of hours before the person surrendered to an RCMP negotiator around 2:30 p.m. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)

