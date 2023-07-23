Police standoff in P.E.I. ends with arrest
Traffic is flowing again in Hunter River, P.E.I., after a tense standoff Sunday afternoon.
A dozen cruisers and as many officers were outside the combined commercial and residential property. Police on the scene were armed and warned the public the barricaded person might have a weapon.
Police say the other apartments and downstairs bakery were evacuated while officers attempted to communicate with the person inside. No details about them have been released so far.
The standoff lasted only a couple of hours before the person surrendered to an RCMP negotiator around 2:30 p.m.
Police say the person is now in custody and an investigation into the incident is now underway.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto
Calgary
Montreal
Edmonton
Northern Ontario
London
Winnipeg
Ottawa
Saskatoon
Vancouver
Regina
Vancouver Island
