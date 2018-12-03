

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by a tractor-trailer in Dartmouth 10 years ago.

Police say 35-year-old Rachelle Valade was walking through the parking lot of 6 Primrose Street around 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2008 when she was struck by the truck as it pulled out of the parking lot.

The truck continued out of the parking lot onto Primrose Street and turned right onto Victoria Road.

Police say it’s unclear whether the driver realized that Valade had been struck by the vehicle.

Investigators have received a number of tips from the public, but they have yet to locate or identify the driver involved in the collision.

Witnesses described the truck as a white tractor-trailer cab with chrome “moose bars” -- a protective grill -- on the front.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.