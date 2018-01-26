

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Dartmouth 30 years ago.

Police responded to the Maybank Sport Field at 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, 1998, after a man was found unresponsive on a pathway in the area.

Police say Derek Alan Lowe had been shot to death. They determined he was last seen leaving a bar in the north end of Dartmouth the night before.

Lowe’s homicide has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Investigators believe there are people who know what happened to Lowe, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.