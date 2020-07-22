HALIFAX -- Police are stopping vehicles on a Nova Scotia highway as the search for a man accused of assaulting a woman and stabbing a police officer and a police dog enters its second day.

RCMP officers are stopping eastbound vehicles on Highway 103 just before Exit 6, near Hubbards, N.S., this morning.

RCMP checkpoint on Hwy 103 this morning, near Exit 6( Hubbards).Police checking cars as manhunt continues for Tobias Charles Doucette. @CTVAtlantic https://t.co/Ec2hxcGFaC pic.twitter.com/tqM9H2uLD5 — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) July 22, 2020

Police are still looking for Tobias Charles Doucette of Bridgewater, N.S., who is facing charges of assault and attempted murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The charges stem from an incident at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street, where officers with the Bridgewater Police Service responded to a domestic violence call around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police allege Doucette attacked the responding officers with an edged weapon, stabbing one officer in the neck.

He then fled the scene on foot. The weapon wasn’t recovered at the scene.

Sgt. Matthew Bennett, a 13-year member with the Bridgewater Police Service, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Police say his surgery was successful and he is recovering in hospital.

The domestic violence victim had sustained minor injuries before police arrived. She was treated in hospital and has since been released.

Police say she is no longer at risk and is in a safe location.

The incident prompted police to set up a perimeter in the south end of Bridgewater Tuesday morning, after Doucette was spotted in the area.

An emergency alert was also issued shortly after 6 a.m., Tuesday, warning residents that the suspect was at large.

Additional resources, including RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, multiple K9 units and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, joined the search as it stretched into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Investigators weren’t certain of Doucette’s whereabouts for much of the day, but police received a report of a possible sighting in the LaHave River around 1 p.m.

Police tried to apprehend him as he fled on foot into the woods off Highway 331 near Conquerall Mills Road. They say he stabbed a police dog during that time and evaded arrest. The animal was injured but wasn’t killed.

Police were warning residents to remain inside and lock their doors as they pursued the suspect. Some residents in the Conquerall Mills Road area were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday evening, as a precaution.

The RCMP has taken over the search because Doucette’s last known sighting was in the Conquerall Bank area of Lunenburg County.

Doucette is in his early 30s. Police describe him as an Indigenous man with brown hair and green eyes. He is six-foot-two inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black shorts. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

Police warn that Doucette may be armed with a knife and should not be approached if spotted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.