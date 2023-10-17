Police take tents, supplies from homeless encampment outside Newfoundland legislature

Residents and volunteers at a homeless encampment across from Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature building say police dismantled tents and took away supplies, including food and blankets.

Volunteer Marg Maunder says members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived today and took down at least two tents belonging to residents, claiming they were unoccupied.

She says residents and volunteers tried to stop them and pointed to the clothing that belonged to the tent's inhabitants.

Maunder says police also took away the remnants of several tents that had been destroyed overnight by a heavy rainstorm.

Leah Mallory, who is also a volunteer, says officers also ordered the dismantling of the encampment's kitchen and supply tents, which contained food, kitchen supplies, dry clothes and blankets.

Davy Short, who lives at the encampment, says he feels betrayed but is refusing to stay in a shelter because he says they're filthy and unsafe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.