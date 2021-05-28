HALIFAX -- Police issued a ticket to a Halifax woman on Thursday after receiving a report that she was not self-isolating as required by the province’s Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 7 p.m. on May 27, officers investigated a report that the woman was not self-isolating.

Officers issued a summary offence ticket to the woman failing to comply with the province’s Health Protection Act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.

Police remind the public to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency.