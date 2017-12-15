

CTV Atlantic





Police are treating a fire in a Moncton townhouse Thursday night that displaced six people as suspicious.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the fire was reported just after 11 p.m. on Killam Drive.

The Moncton Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to contain the blaze to the attic, but the building sustained significant water and smoke damage.

There were no injuries. Police determined the fire is suspicious in nature.

Anyone who may have been in the location before the fire started or has other useful information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.